Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $232.73 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.