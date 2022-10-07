Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,015 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.5% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $246.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $232.73 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

