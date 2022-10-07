MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) CEO Buys $1,023,029.28 in Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter worth $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

See Also

