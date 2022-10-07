Millimeter 1-Day Volume Hits $13,324.00 (MM)

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Millimeter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Millimeter has a market cap of $173,656.05 and approximately $13,324.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Millimeter has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Millimeter’s launch date was July 16th, 2020. Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 tokens. Millimeter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Millimeter is idnd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Millimeter (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Klaytn platform. Millimeter has a current supply of 126,754,879 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Millimeter is 0.00241036 USD and is up 22.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,751.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://idnd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millimeter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millimeter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Millimeter using one of the exchanges listed above.

