Million Price Hits $2.56 on Major Exchanges (MM)

Million (MM) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Million has a market cap of $2.56 million and $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Million has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Million token can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00013161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Million

Million launched on June 30th, 2021. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Million is milliontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Million

According to CryptoCompare, “Million (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Million has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Million is 2.6371133 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $17,970.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milliontoken.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

