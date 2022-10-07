Million Price Reaches $2.56 on Exchanges (MM)

Million (MM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Million has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Million has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Million token can now be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00013132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Million Token Profile

Million’s launch date was June 30th, 2021. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Million’s official website is milliontoken.org. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Million Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Million (MM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Million has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Million is 2.6371133 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $17,970.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://milliontoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

