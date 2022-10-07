Minds (MINDS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,258.00

Minds (MINDS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Minds has a total market cap of $742,658.12 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Minds token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minds’ launch date was August 12th, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 tokens. The Reddit community for Minds is https://reddit.com/r/minds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minds is minds.medium.com. Minds’ official website is minds.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds (MINDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minds has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minds is 0.11964907 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,001.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minds.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

