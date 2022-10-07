Minds (MINDS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Minds token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges. Minds has a total market capitalization of $740,746.52 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Minds Token Profile

Minds launched on August 12th, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 tokens. Minds’ official website is minds.com. The official message board for Minds is minds.medium.com. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Minds is https://reddit.com/r/minds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Minds

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds (MINDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minds has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minds is 0.11964907 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,001.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minds.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

