MinePlex Price Reaches $0.27 (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MinePlex has a market cap of $78.48 million and $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009347 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,175,622 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex (PLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. MinePlex has a current supply of 414,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinePlex is 0.27345158 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,140,057.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineplex.io/.”

