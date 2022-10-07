MinePlex Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $78.48 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $78.48 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,160,736 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex (PLEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. MinePlex has a current supply of 414,720,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MinePlex is 0.27345158 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $7,140,057.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mineplex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

