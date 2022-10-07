Mineral (MNR) Tops One Day Volume of $90,663.00

Mineral (MNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Mineral token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mineral has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mineral Token Profile

Mineral launched on November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @skypeoplemaster and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral (MNR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Mineral has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mineral is 0.00432863 USD and is down -6.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $289,184.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mineralhub.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

