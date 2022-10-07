MiniDOGE Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $609,534.08 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One MiniDOGE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $609,534.08 and $16,678.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00045526 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.56 or 0.01631545 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031476 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. MiniDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 265,924,797,246,998 tokens. MiniDOGE’s official website is minidoge.finance. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @minidogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiniDOGE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MiniDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiniDOGE is 0 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,110.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minidoge.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

