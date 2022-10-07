MiniGame 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25,286.00 (MINIGAME)

MiniGame (MINIGAME) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One MiniGame token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniGame has a total market cap of $11,738.92 and $25,286.00 worth of MiniGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiniGame has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MiniGame alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145956 BTC.

About MiniGame

MiniGame’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. MiniGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,620,000,000,000,000 tokens. MiniGame’s official Twitter account is @minigamecoin. The Reddit community for MiniGame is https://reddit.com/r/xvuq47mnv3. The official message board for MiniGame is medium.com/@minigame-. MiniGame’s official website is www.minigametoken.com.

Buying and Selling MiniGame

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniGame (MINIGAME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MiniGame has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiniGame is 0 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minigametoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiniGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.