Minionverse (MIVRS) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

Minionverse (MIVRS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Minionverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Minionverse has traded 79.6% lower against the dollar. Minionverse has a total market capitalization of $18,634.55 and $12,114.00 worth of Minionverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minionverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Minionverse Token Profile

Minionverse’s launch date was August 24th, 2022. Minionverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,008,934 tokens. Minionverse’s official Twitter account is @minionversegame and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minionverse’s official website is minionverse.io. Minionverse’s official message board is minionverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Minionverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Minionverse (MIVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Minionverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minionverse is 0.00465378 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minionverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minionverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minionverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minionverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minionverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minionverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.