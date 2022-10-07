MiniSwap Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (MINI)

MiniSwap (MINI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. MiniSwap has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $32,177.00 worth of MiniSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MiniSwap has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiniSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MiniSwap Profile

MiniSwap was first traded on April 27th, 2020. MiniSwap’s total supply is 149,538,993 tokens. The official website for MiniSwap is www.miniswap.org. The Reddit community for MiniSwap is https://reddit.com/r/miniswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MiniSwap’s official Twitter account is @mini_swap.

Buying and Selling MiniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniSwap (MINI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. MiniSwap has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MiniSwap is 0.01686029 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,623.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.miniswap.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiniSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.