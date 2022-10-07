Minter HUB Trading Up 20.7% Over Last Week (HUB)

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Minter HUB token can currently be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00076640 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,464.32 or 0.99982945 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Minter HUB Token Profile

HUB is a token. Its launch date was October 26th, 2020. The Reddit community for Minter HUB is https://reddit.com/r/minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Minter HUB is medium.com/@minterteam. Minter HUB’s official website is www.minter.network/hub. Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Minter HUB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter HUB (HUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Minter HUB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Minter HUB is 14.90444071 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $141.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter HUB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter HUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

