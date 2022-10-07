Minter Network (BIP) One Day Volume Hits $2,336.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $3.46 million and $2,336.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012804 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012661 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2019. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,301,063,925 coins. The Reddit community for Minter Network is https://reddit.com/r/Minter and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @minterteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@minterteam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter Network (BIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Minter Network has a current supply of 5,783,470,900 with 6,297,864,693 in circulation. The last known price of Minter Network is 0.00054716 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,096.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.minter.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.