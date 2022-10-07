MIR COIN (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

MIR COIN (MIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $18,332.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN launched on December 3rd, 2020. MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

MIR COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN (MIR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate MIR through the process of mining. MIR COIN has a current supply of 1,300,000,000 with 780,627,480.525 in circulation. The last known price of MIR COIN is 0.0020126 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $29,358.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.mircoin.io/.”

