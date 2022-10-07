Mirai (MIRAI) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Mirai (MIRAI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Mirai has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirai has a market cap of $120,178.76 and approximately $70,322.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00143993 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000135 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Mirai Profile
MIRAI is a coin. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.
