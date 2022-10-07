MiraQle Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.06 Million (MQL)

MiraQle (MQL) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. One MiraQle token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MiraQle has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiraQle has a market cap of $8.06 million and $46,108.00 worth of MiraQle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiraQle Token Profile

MiraQle’s launch date was June 30th, 2020. MiraQle’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. MiraQle’s official message board is blog.naver.com/msqplus. MiraQle’s official website is miraqle.io. MiraQle’s official Twitter account is @miraqle_mql and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiraQle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiraQle (MQL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MiraQle has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MiraQle is 0.00338599 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $61,970.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miraqle.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiraQle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiraQle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiraQle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

