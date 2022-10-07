Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 83,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $195.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

