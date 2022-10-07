Mirror Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $15.55 million and $10.12 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol launched on December 3rd, 2020. Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official website is mirror.finance.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Mirror Protocol (MIR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mirror Protocol has a current supply of 370,575,000 with 77,742,679.932493 in circulation. The last known price of Mirror Protocol is 0.20354957 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,021,666.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mirror.finance.”

