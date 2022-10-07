Mist 24 Hour Volume Hits $75,393.00 (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Mist has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Mist token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $75,393.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mist Token Profile

Mist was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,500 tokens. Mist’s official website is mist.game. Mist’s official message board is mistnft.medium.com. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist (MIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mist has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,357,088 in circulation. The last known price of Mist is 0.01555443 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $84,743.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mist.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

