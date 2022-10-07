Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,999,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 51,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.9 %

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.80 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $224.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

