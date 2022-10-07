Mithril Share (MIS) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Mithril Share (MIS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Mithril Share has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mithril Share has a total market capitalization of $441,353.00 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of Mithril Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril Share token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mithril Share

Mithril Share’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Mithril Share’s total supply is 1,000,001 tokens. The official message board for Mithril Share is mithcash.medium.com. Mithril Share’s official website is mith.cash. Mithril Share’s official Twitter account is @mithcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Mithril Share (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mithril Share has a current supply of 1,000,001 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mithril Share is 0.37422375 USD and is down -16.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,945.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mith.cash/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

