Mixin Hits One Day Volume of $11,043.00 (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Mixin has a market cap of $105.35 million and approximately $11,043.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mixin token can currently be bought for about $175.85 or 0.00898634 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mixin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin’s genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mixin has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mixin is 176.5028733 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,063.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mixin.one/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.