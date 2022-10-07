MMOCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $106,265.10 and $58.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00035390 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00014999 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000138 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001924 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 tokens. The official message board for MMOCoin is www.mmopro.org. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @mmoproofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

MMOCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin (MMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Users are able to generate MMO through the process of mining. MMOCoin has a current supply of 118,993,176.77355419 with 68,437,919.98375419 in circulation. The last known price of MMOCoin is 0.00134541 USD and is down -3.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $21.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmocoin.pro/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

