MOBOX (MBOX) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One MOBOX token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $97.74 million and $20.21 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Token Profile

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,207,512 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement.

MOBOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOBOX has a current supply of 389,181,745 with 79,853,075.89221582 in circulation. The last known price of MOBOX is 0.62125483 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,236,780.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mobox.io/#/.”

