Modefi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $111,593.00 (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Modefi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Modefi has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $111,593.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Modefi

Modefi’s genesis date was June 9th, 2020. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,342,021 tokens. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @modefi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Modefi is modefi.io. Modefi’s official message board is modefi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi (MOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modefi has a current supply of 22,000,000 with 15,342,020.73352713 in circulation. The last known price of Modefi is 0.24234883 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $93,915.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modefi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

