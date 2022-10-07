Modex Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Modex token can currently be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modex has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Modex alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,464.32 or 0.99982945 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Modex Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 tokens. Modex’s official website is modex.tech. The official message board for Modex is www.linkedin.com/company/modex-platform. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex (MODEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Modex has a current supply of 266,399,993 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Modex is 0.07425376 USD and is down -3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $1,321,081.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://modex.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.