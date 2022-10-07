Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 1.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

