Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

