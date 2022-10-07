Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,199,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $260,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

