Monero (XMR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.69 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $145.09 or 0.00745840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.64 billion and $88.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,453.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00270818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00140481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00599074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00249331 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,184,249 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,184,038.65307463. The last known price of Monero is 148.01517096 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $124,239,366.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

