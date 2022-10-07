MoneySwap (MSWAP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $210,568.00

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, MoneySwap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $793,069.39 and approximately $210,568.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoneySwap token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003287 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010882 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009376 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoneySwap Profile

MoneySwap’s launch date was October 29th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 tokens. MoneySwap’s official website is www.moneyswap.io. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. MoneySwap’s official message board is blog.naver.com/deepton.

Buying and Selling MoneySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap (MSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoneySwap has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoneySwap is 0.00072505 USD and is up 8.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $230,630.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moneyswap.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoneySwap directly using US dollars.

