Moniwar (MOWA) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

Moniwar (MOWA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Moniwar has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moniwar token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moniwar has a market capitalization of $30,694.90 and approximately $1,020.00 worth of Moniwar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moniwar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Moniwar Profile

Moniwar launched on October 12th, 2021. Moniwar’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,810,810 tokens. The official website for Moniwar is moniwar.io. Moniwar’s official Twitter account is @moniwar_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moniwar is moniwar.medium.com. The Reddit community for Moniwar is https://reddit.com/r/moniwar_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moniwar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moniwar (MOWA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moniwar has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 10,810,810.0439432 in circulation. The last known price of Moniwar is 0.00294377 USD and is down -5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,766.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moniwar.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moniwar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moniwar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moniwar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moniwar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moniwar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.