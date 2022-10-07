Monolith (TKN) Trading Down 4.7% This Week

Monolith (TKN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.0703 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009287 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals.TokenCard rebranded to Monolith.”

