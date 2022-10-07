Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 905 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55.

On Thursday, August 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $395.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.32. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after purchasing an additional 269,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,273,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,952,000 after acquiring an additional 143,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,037,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,144,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

