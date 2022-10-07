Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Insider Activity

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $388,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

