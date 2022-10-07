Moon Light Night Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (MLNT)

Moon Light Night (MLNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Moon Light Night has a total market cap of $13,498.18 and approximately $59,577.00 worth of Moon Light Night was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moon Light Night has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Moon Light Night token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moon Light Night Profile

Moon Light Night’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Moon Light Night’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,402,713 tokens. Moon Light Night’s official website is mlntoken.net. Moon Light Night’s official Twitter account is @mln_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Light Night’s official message board is mlntoken.net/contact-us.

Buying and Selling Moon Light Night

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Light Night (MLNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Moon Light Night has a current supply of 23,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Light Night is 0.0024984 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mlntoken.net.”

