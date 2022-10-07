Moon Nation Game Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (MNG)

Moon Nation Game (MNG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Moon Nation Game has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $403,940.00 worth of Moon Nation Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moon Nation Game has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Moon Nation Game token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moon Nation Game Profile

Moon Nation Game was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Moon Nation Game’s total supply is 384,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,744,924 tokens. The official website for Moon Nation Game is moonnation.org. Moon Nation Game’s official Twitter account is @moonnation0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moon Nation Game is https://reddit.com/r/themoonnation. The official message board for Moon Nation Game is t.me/moonnation.

Buying and Selling Moon Nation Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Nation Game (MNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moon Nation Game has a current supply of 384,400,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Nation Game is 0.00479201 USD and is down -16.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $327,770.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonnation.org/.”

