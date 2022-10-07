Moon Rabbit Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98,703.79 (AAA)

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Moon Rabbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Moon Rabbit has a market capitalization of $98,703.79 and $311,847.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moon Rabbit

Moon Rabbit’s launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @moonrabbitaz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moon Rabbit is moonrabbit.com.

Moon Rabbit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit (AAA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Rabbit has a current supply of 8,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Rabbit is 0.00001128 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $150,810.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonrabbit.com/.”

