MoonBear.finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $81,012.28 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. MoonBear.finance has a market cap of $81,012.28 and $13,215.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonBear.finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonBear.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009288 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonBear.finance Token Profile

MoonBear.finance’s launch date was August 10th, 2021. MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for MoonBear.finance is medium.com/@moonbearfinance. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @moonbearfinance. MoonBear.finance’s official website is moonbear.finance. The Reddit community for MoonBear.finance is https://reddit.com/r/moonbearfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MoonBear.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonBear.finance (MBF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonBear.finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonBear.finance is 0.00000027 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $545.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonbear.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonBear.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonBear.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonBear.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.