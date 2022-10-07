MoonEdge (MOONED) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14,225.00

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One MoonEdge token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonEdge has a market cap of $424,988.40 and approximately $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003280 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010926 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonEdge Token Profile

MoonEdge was first traded on July 27th, 2021. The official message board for MoonEdge is moonedge.medium.com. The official website for MoonEdge is moonedge.finance. MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @moon3dge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MoonEdge

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonEdge (MOONED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. MoonEdge has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MoonEdge is 0.00366415 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonedge.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonEdge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

