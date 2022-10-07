Moonshot (MSHOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,693.00

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Moonshot has a market cap of $63,910.08 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009316 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Moonshot Token Profile

Moonshot launched on March 29th, 2021. Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official website is project-moonshot.me. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @rs25moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonshot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonshot (MSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Moonshot has a current supply of 595,912,637,759,493 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Moonshot is 0 USD and is down -5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $10.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://project-moonshot.me.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

