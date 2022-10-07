MoonStarter Hits One Day Volume of $154,411.00 (MNST)

MoonStarter (MNST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, MoonStarter has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. MoonStarter has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $154,411.00 worth of MoonStarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonStarter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MoonStarter Token Profile

MoonStarter launched on March 31st, 2021. MoonStarter’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for MoonStarter is moonstarter.net. The official message board for MoonStarter is moonstarter.medium.com. MoonStarter’s official Twitter account is @moonstarter_off and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MoonStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonStarter (MNST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MoonStarter has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MoonStarter is 0.0063667 USD and is up 4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $229,932.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonstarter.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonStarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonStarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

