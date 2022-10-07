Morgan Stanley Cuts CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $155.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.