Morgan Stanley Cuts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $68.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,027,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.