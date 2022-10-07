Morgan Stanley Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $16.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.60. Olaplex has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Olaplex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

