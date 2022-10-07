Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded by Atlantic Securities

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.56.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.